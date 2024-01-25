NGOs in Telangana Unveil Calender, Diary for 2024

Hyderabad: The Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in Hyderabad District, Telangana state, unveiled their much-anticipated 2024 diary and calendar at the Lalitha Kala Thoranam on Wednesday. The ceremonial launch was graced by the presence of ministers and politicians, underscoring the collaborative efforts of approximately 1,500 NGOs actively engaged in state government offices.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, alongside politician Addanki Dayakar and Prof. Kodandaram attended the event. The gathering acknowledged and commended the unwavering dedication of these NGOs towards the progress of the state.

As part of the festivities, 15 employees were felicitated by the association for their distinguished services. Additionally, recognition in the form of shields and mementos was bestowed upon individuals who excelled in various games and competitions organised leading up to the event.

Dr S.M. Hussaini (Mujeeb), the president of the Hyderabad District of Telangana Non-Gazetted Officer Union (TNGO), expressed gratitude to the district executive committee members who took the initiative to organise the event. He highlighted the significant contributions of these employees in the state's development and emphasised that such events, coupled with encouraging words from distinguished guests, serve to boost the morale of the employees. The occasion served as a platform not only for recognising achievements but also for fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among the NGOs dedicated to the betterment of Telangana state.