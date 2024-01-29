NGO Urges CM: Prioritize Muslim Officers in Minority Department

Hyderabad: The Muslims Collective for Justice, an NGO, on Sunday requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to prefer former all-India services officers from the community while making appointments to the minorities department.



In a statement, NGO representatives S.M.G. Qhadri and Khalid Rasool Khan said these officials should be appointed to the Wakf Board, Minority Finance Corporation, TSPSC, Minority Commission, medical and health committees and minorities residential educational institutions society.



They said the misleading affidavits submitted to the court with an intention to demolish the Osmania General Hospital heritage block should be withdrawn and GO MS 313/2010 implemented to conserve the building and construct new blocks for the hospital.



