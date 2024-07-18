NFDC, Netflix India Launch The Voicebox Program For Voice-Over Artists

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) and Netflix India on Thursday launched a program for voice-over artists in India called “The Voicebox”.





Prithul Kumar, Managing Director, NFDC and Joint Secretary (Broadcasting II), MoIB and Kiran Desai, General Counsel, and Senior Director - Business and Legal Affairs, Netflix India, signed the MoU.

The Voicebox program will offer Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) training for voice-over artists focusing on English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati languages.





As part of the program, structured workshops, which would include training, followed by an assessment, will be conducted in seven major cities of India - New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi. Each batch will accommodate up to 30 candidates, with 210 participants selected through preliminary screening. At least 50% of the participants will be women.

Pearl Academy will be the Training Partner for the program. Seven top participants from every batch will be chosen to contribute to Netflix’s special project, “Azaadi ki Amrit Kahaniya”, where they will lend their voice to narrate stories reflecting the Indian independence movement.



The program is open to professionals, preferably women, with more than two years of experience in the media and entertainment sector.



This Voicebox program is sponsored by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. For more information and to apply, visit NFDC's website and the official social media handles.