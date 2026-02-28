Newlywed Woman Leaves Marital Home, Police Detain Couple After Husband’s Complaint

BHUBANESWAR: A newlywed woman from Mursingh village under Deogaon police limits in Odisha’s Bolangir district left her marital home allegedly to join a man she was previously in a relationship with, just two days after her wedding. Police later traced the couple and took them into custody following a complaint lodged by her husband.

According to police sources, the woman had married Tilu Bhoi of Mursingh village on February 22 in a ceremony conducted as per traditional Vedic rituals. However, within two days of the marriage, she reportedly left with Subash Chandra Sahu of Kantamal in neighbouring Boudh district.

Upon learning about his wife’s departure, Bhoi filed a written complaint at Deogaon Police Station, seeking assistance in tracing her. Based on the complaint, police initiated an inquiry and coordinated with Kantamal police to locate the couple.

Officials said the couple was traced and detained by Kantamal police. After preliminary questioning, they were handed over to Deogaon police for further legal proceedings. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law.

The incident has generated discussion in the locality, with residents expressing varied reactions.

“There was no opposition of any disagreement from the girl’s side when the marriage ceremony was solemnized. However, her elopement with her lover has brought disgrace to the family members, relatives and villagers. However, we believe the police will find a way after counselling all the parties,” said a local resident.

Police officials, meanwhile, stated that they are handling the matter as per established legal procedures.