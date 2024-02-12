New Tirupati SP Malika Garg Vows Prioritised Elections, Pilgrim Security

Tirupati: Seasoned IPS officer Malika Garg assumed the role of Tirupati district’s new Superintendent of Police (SP) on Monday. She succeeds P. Parameswara Reddy, transferred to Prakasam district as SP.

Garg, a 2015 IPS officer, brings diverse experience from her previous postings in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, including roles as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) Deputy Commandant.

Guaranteeing fair and peaceful upcoming general elections tops Garg’s agenda. “Scrutinising past incidents, creating vulnerability maps, and issuing regular guidance to officials will ensure smooth elections,” she emphasised.

With Tirumala Temple attracting massive pilgrim footfall, the new SP prioritises robust security and convenience. Ongoing measures aim for peaceful Rathasaptami celebrations on February 16.

Other Key Areas:

Maintaining law and order: Tackling crime and maintaining stability remain crucial.

Enhanced response to women’s issues: Expeditious solutions for victims are promised, with women's safety receiving "highest attention."

Combatting illegal activities: Combating ganja peddling and illegal liquor trade are highlighted concerns.

Technology and staff welfare: Embracing new technologies and prioritizing staff well-being are slated to improve police functioning.