New Tax Regime From April 1 Raises Exemptions, Tightens Norms

New Delhi: The new Income-tax Act, 2025, set to come into effect from April 1, 2026, marks a comprehensive overhaul of India's six-decade-old tax framework, with a focus on simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and rationalising exemptions for salaried taxpayers.

While tax slabs and rates remain unchanged, the new regime significantly alters the way income, deductions, and disclosures are reported and verified, shifting emphasis towards more accurate and detailed reporting.

Multiple income tax exemption limits are set to be increased under the new rules, particularly benefiting individuals opting for the old tax regime.

One of the key changes pertains to House Rent Allowance (HRA). Currently, taxpayers residing in metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai can claim exemption of up to 50 per cent of their basic salary, while those in other cities are eligible for 40 per cent.

Under the revised framework, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad have also been included in the higher 50 per cent exemption category, thereby expanding relief to a wider urban population.

However, stricter compliance requirements will accompany these benefits, including the need for more detailed disclosures such as landlord information while claiming HRA exemptions.

The new act also provides for a substantial increase in exemptions related to children's education. The existing allowance of Rs 100 per child per month is set to be raised to Rs 3,000 per child per month.