New SSC Guidelines Roll Out for Disability Certificate Formats
In a statement, the commission said the move aligns with guidelines from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) dated October 16, 2024.
New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised formats of disability certificates submitted by persons with disabilities appearing for government job recruitment examinations.
According to directives from the DEPwD, the disability certificates will now be categorised as "Form V - Certificate of Disability (for single disability)" and "Form VI - Certificate of Disability (for multiple disabilities)", it said.
These updated formats replace the previous three forms (Form V, Form VI, and Form VII), which were used in various notifications issued earlier by the SSC.
"It has been decided by the Commission that for all examinations where the notices were issued after 16.10.2024 and the recruitment process has not been completed, candidates may submit their disability certificate in either the revised formats (Form V and Form VI as per the DEPwD notification dated 16.10.2024) or in the earlier formats," the statement said.
The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government, with its primary mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.
