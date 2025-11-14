New Rules For Foreign Delegates

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced a new system for political clearance for all conferences and conclaves organised by government or private bodies that involve foreign guests.

Under the new rules, organisers must seek political clearance for any foreign participants invited to seminars, conclaves, or conferences held in India.

The MEA said visas for attending such events will be issued only after obtaining clearances from both the MEA and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A dedicated link for securing political clearance has been provided at: https://conference.epolclearance.gov.in/