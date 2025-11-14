 Top
Home » Nation

New Rules For Foreign Delegates

Nation
14 Nov 2025 10:54 PM IST

Under the new rules, organisers must seek political clearance for any foreign participants invited to seminars, conclaves, or conferences held in India: Reports

New Rules For Foreign Delegates
x
Ministry of External Affairs — DC File

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday announced a new system for political clearance for all conferences and conclaves organised by government or private bodies that involve foreign guests.

Under the new rules, organisers must seek political clearance for any foreign participants invited to seminars, conclaves, or conferences held in India.

The MEA said visas for attending such events will be issued only after obtaining clearances from both the MEA and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A dedicated link for securing political clearance has been provided at: https://conference.epolclearance.gov.in/


( Source : AFP )
ministry of external affairs (mea) Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Entry Protocols foreign delegates 
India Delhi New Delhi 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X