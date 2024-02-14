New Rachakonda Police Commissioner Leads Road Safety Pledge

Hyderabad: New Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi and senior officers took the road safety pledge at an event to mark the conclusion of the National Road Safety Month at Uppal crossroads on Wednesday.



Police officers spoke about the importance of following road safety rules and regulations and safety measures such as wearing helmets on two-wheelers and seat belt on four wheelers, not driving drunk, not speeding and not talking on the cellphone while driving.



A few traffic rule violators were counselled and presented flowers. The Rachakonda police said in a statement that it had



conducted 81 programmes and in which 10,518 road users, students and members of the public participated.



The programmes were conducted in schools, colleges and institutions.



