New Policy for MSMEs Soon to Support Social Entrepreneurship: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Industries minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the state government would announce a policy for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Congress government will take steps to support social entrepreneurship.

The government will focus on integrating the growth of social entrepreneurship in MSMEs to make Telangana state a leader in the sector, he said while inaugurated the Social Start-up Expo.

Dr Venkatesh Prajna, director of Aravind Eye Care System, Vishnu Raju, chairman of BV Raju Institute of Technology, and Bala T. Sinagreddy Gingras, founder of Bala Vikasa, were present at the event on Saturday.

The minister stated that the government was determined to work to create a social impact that would be inclusive in terms of technology and overall development. “We want everyone to be billionaires in terms of thinking and enhancing social welfare. This is possible with the support of organisations like Bala Vikasa which are committed to community development and are driving social change at the grassroots,” he said.

The social entrepreneurship summit Impulse 2024, the annual flagship event of Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB), organised in partnership with the TS Innovation Cell (TSIC), had over 500 practitioners and enthusiasts come together to strengthen social entrepreneurship.

The event, held at the Bala Vikasa Campus in Keesara, was supported by key innovation and incubation leaders like the T-Hub, Upaya Social Ventures, AgHub, Caspian, Impact Hub Hyderabad Candidate, Action for India along with leading Institutions like TISS, KG Reddy College of Engineering and CBIT.