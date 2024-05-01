New NTR District Police Chief Stresses on Free and Fair Polls

Vijayawada: Recently appointed police commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna on Tuesday reviewed necessary arrangements and duties for ensuring a peaceful, free and fair poll in the NTR district.



Key topics under discussion included deployment of various staff at polling stations, particularly sensitive ones, security arrangements, deployment of various specialised units, such as special striking force, securing strong rooms and accommodating staff.

The commissioner cautioned parties against disrupting traffic during rallies. He said activities, such as burning effigies of leaders, is prohibited.

He wanted political parties to follow the guidelines for meetings, cessation of campaign after a particular hour, and control over placement of flags, banners and slogans on private property.

Ramakrishna underlined that liquor shops must be closed 48 hours prior to polling.

He advised police officers to discharge duties with impartiality and integrity. They must ensure that voters exercise their right to vote in a fearless environment.