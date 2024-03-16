New-look Cherlapalli Railway Station to be Ready in Next Few Weeks

Stating this in a status update report released here on Saturday, the South Central Railway (SCR) said that as commuters from the city’s eastern region were subject to hardships, the railway authorities had opted for Cherlapalli, which is strategically located on the eastern side of Hyderabad and is witnessing rapid development, apart from being conveniently situated near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Once operations commence, this terminal will not only reduce congestion on other existing rail terminals but also serve passengers from the city’s eastern part.

The station, coming up at a cost of `430 crore, will have modern infrastructural facilities and passenger amenities. The station building will comprise six booking counters, separate waiting halls for men and women, an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.

The first floor will have a cafeteria, restaurant, and restrooms in addition to spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting.

The refurbished station will have four additional platforms, while length of the existing five platforms are being extended, two new foot overbridges, one 12 metres wide and another six metres, seven lifts and six escalators.

Ample parking space, signboards showing directions and CCTV surveillance are the other main features at the new-look Cherlapalli railway station.