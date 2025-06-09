New Life At Odisha’s Nandankanan As Tigress Mousumi Welcomes Two Cubs

BHUBANESWAR: Joy and excitement swept through Nandankanan Zoological Park on Saturday night as resident white tigress Mousumi gave birth to two healthy cubs, marking a heartening moment for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

In a delightful turn of events, the newborns include one cub with the iconic orange coat of a Bengal tiger and another displaying the rare and striking white coat. Zoo authorities confirmed that both mother and cubs are doing well and remain under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance to ensure their safety and well-being. The sex of the cubs will be determined after a formal veterinary examination in the coming days.

“This is a significant addition to our tiger family. We are closely monitoring Mousumi and her cubs, and all necessary care is being taken to support the mother in this crucial period,” said a senior zoo official.

The birth is especially momentous as both Mousumi and her mate, Rajesh, were born at Nandankanan — Mousumi in 2016 and Rajesh in 2018. The pair was introduced earlier this February, and this successful breeding marks a long-awaited triumph for the zoo’s conservation programme. Mousumi, now eight years old, had previously failed to conceive in earlier mating attempts, making this birth all the more special.

With the arrival of the two cubs, the zoo’s tiger population has risen to 29, further bolstering Nandankanan’s standing as a vital centre for tiger conservation and captive breeding of the majestic big cats.

Interestingly, Mousumi is the offspring of tiger Manish and tigress Sneha, both notable residents of the park. Her successful motherhood story now adds a new chapter to the zoo’s legacy of nurturing and preserving endangered species.