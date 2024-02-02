New International Air Connections Opening From Vizag

Visakhapatnam: AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) and AP Tour & Travels Association (APTTA) Pradesh on Thursday unveiled new direct international air connections from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, APATA and TTAA representatives announced that starting April 26, Air Asia will operate flights linking Visakhapatnam and Kuala Lumpur three times a week – Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will be approximately four hours. The fare starts at ₹7,999.

This route establishes a connection between Visakhapatnam and several destinations, including Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia.

Another international route to open on April 9 is the Air Asia flight to Bangkok, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This flight has fares starting from ₹7,999 with a flight time of approximately 2.45 hours, linking Visakhapatnam with Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.

April will also witness initiation of international air cargo operations from Visakhapatnam Airport, pending security clearance and necessary approvals.

In addition to introduction of international routes, the Vizag airport will inaugurate on February 9 a new domestic connection to Hyderabad by Air India Express around 6 p.m.

Visakhapatnam Airport will open a new VIP customer lounge on the first floor from next week, providing enhanced services for travellers.

Other airport enhancements include implementation of Digi Yatra, inline baggage screening, and addition of 10 new counters from April.

Those present at the press conference included APATA president K. Kumar Raja, vice presidents Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, APTTA president K. Vijay Mohan and Visakhapatnam Airport director in-charge Raja Ram.