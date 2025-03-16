New immigration Bill proposes 7-year jail for forged documents

New Delhi: The Union home ministry has introduced a comprehensive Immigration and Foreigners Bill in the Lok Sabha, aiming to overhaul the existing framework governing the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners in India. The Bill, which will replace four outdated laws — the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920; the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and the Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, 2000 — includes stringent penalties for using forged travel documents.

Under the new legislation, anyone found using a forged or fraudulently obtained passport or visa for entering, staying in, or exiting India could face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of seven years, along with a fine between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Foreigners entering India without a valid passport or travel document could also be punished with up to five years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.

The Bill mandates mandatory reporting of foreign nationals by hotels, universities, hospitals, and other institutions to facilitate tracking of overstaying foreigners. Additionally, international airlines and shipping companies will be required to submit advance passenger and crew information upon arrival in India.

"The new legislation is designed to address illegal migration and streamline the movement and monitoring of foreigners, while also reducing compliance burdens for legitimate businesses," said a top ministry official.

The Bill further empowers the Centre to regulate areas frequented by foreigners, allowing authorities to impose restrictions or even close premises that fail to comply with the prescribed conditions. It is part of the government's broader agenda to simplify laws, improve ease of doing business, and bolster national security without affecting tourism or economic growth.

India, which is already one of the world’s leading destinations for tourism, saw 98.40 lakh foreign visitors between April 2023 and March 2024, according to Union home ministry data. The new Bill will work in tandem with existing visa and registration protocols, including the registration requirement for long-term visa holders and special permits for travel in designated protected areas.