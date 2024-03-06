New Grand Balaji Temple Rises Near Bhongir

The new temple is considered one of the beautiful and biggest Balaji temples in south India. It was built under the leadership of Manepalli Muralikrishna and Manepalli Gopikrishna.

Around 25,000 devotees, including some VVIPS, participated in the consecration, while over a lakh people visited the temple in the last one week.

It is built on a hilltop in a 22 acre land owned by the Manepali family. The hill, where the new temple was built, was named "Swarnagiri", while the temple will be called "Yadadri Tirumala Devasthanam". The temple will follow the traditions of Sri Pancharatra Agama and Tennacharya Sampradayam.

The temple was constructed following architectural styles of Pallava, Vijayanagara, Chola and Chalukya dynasties. It has four Rajagopurams on four sides of the temple wall, spacious mandapams, a five-storied Vimana Gopuram atop the sanctum sanctorum (garba gruha). Inside the garba gruha stands a 12-feet tall statue of Lord Sri Venkateshwara, which is said to be the largest in Telangana.

The temple has a 120-feet Hunumana Mandapa, having the statue of 40-feet monolith statue of Hanuman. The temple’s bell weighs about 1,700 kg which is the second largest bell in india.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Manepalli Gopi Krishna, the founder trustee of the temple, said “We have been working on this temple for the last seven years. With this week-long Prana Prathista Mahotsavam, the temple is open for devotees.”