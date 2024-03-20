Top
New Governor Takes Oath of Office, Visits Yadadri

DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed Governor Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday was sworn in as the Telangana Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the newly-appointed Governor Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. While Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari presided over the swearing-in ceremony, Cabinet ministers, DGP Ravi Gupta and other top police officials attended the event.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the new Governor visited Yadadri temple and offered prayers.

