New Government Pleaders and Assistant Pleaders Appointed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The state government appointed 11 advocates as government pleaders (GPs) and 44 advocates as assistant government pleaders at the Telangana High Court.



The new government pleaders were: E . Ramesh Chandra Goud, Bhukya Mangilal Naik, Shazia Parveen, N.S. Arjun Kumar, Shanthi Neelam, B. Mohana Reddy, Muralidhar Reddy Katram, A. Jagan, Santhapur Satyanarayana Rao, Gaddam Veera Swamy and Mahesh Raje.