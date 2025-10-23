New Details Emerge On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Gallantry Awards

New Delhi: New details have emerged about the intensity of Operation Sindoor, as the Central government has published in the Gazette of India the citations of Indian Armed Forces personnel who were awarded gallantry medals on Independence Day for their roles in the four-day conflict.

The citation for Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Commanding Officer of the Rafale Squadron, who was awarded the Vir Chakra, stated that his squadron was selected for strike missions over predetermined targets inside Pakistan. The unit successfully carried out the strikes and achieved all assigned objectives.

Group Captain Sidhu ensured the planning and execution of air operations from three different locations along the Western sector.

“He led from the front by flying multiple deep-penetration strike missions to destroy designated targets with surgical precision and flew air defence missions in support of our forces on similar missions,” the citation read.

In each mission, he faced complex threat environments and layered air defences. His constant liaison with the war-planning staff and his real-time decisions in the air ensured mission success. “His bold leadership and composure under fire were instrumental in achieving the intended strike outcomes while ensuring the survivability of his squadron and supporting forces,” it added.

Group Captain Manish Arora, who also received the Vir Chakra, led an unescorted air strike mission to neutralise fortified enemy targets protected by advanced weapon systems. The airspace was under continuous radar surveillance and defended by aircraft equipped with long-range beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles.

Flying at low altitude on a dark night, he led his formation through a narrow penetration window to achieve precise launch parameters while evading hostile defences. Despite overwhelming enemy presence, he pressed forward and successfully destroyed the target, placing mission objectives above personal safety.

During weapon delivery, Group Captain Arora came under multiple aerial and ground-based attacks. He not only ensured target destruction but also alerted his formation, safeguarding his wingmen. His audacious manoeuvring caused tactical disarray among the adversary, leaving them unable to retaliate effectively.

Group Captain Animesh Patni, commanding an S-400 Air Defence Missile Unit at a forward airbase, was also awarded the Vir Chakra for delivering a decisive blow to enemy capabilities, inflicting significant losses without suffering any damage.

During the operation, his unit engaged multiple aerial targets and dynamically relocated positions to deceive the adversary while maintaining an offensive posture. The destruction achieved by his unit thwarted enemy strike missions.

Additionally, under his supervision and a robust security setup, the squadron apprehended a suspected enemy intelligence operative near its operational location.