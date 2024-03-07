New CCTV Footage Reveals Rameshwaram Café Blast Investigation Suspect’s Face

Ongoing investigation in Rameshwaram Café blast seem to grain ground with new CCTV footage reveals suspect’s face with more clarity.

More pictures of the suspect have surfaced showing him travelling on a bus. These pictures give a clearer view of the suspect’s face without any hat or mask unlike the earlier footage and therefore, should be of greater help in establishing his identity and tracking him down.

Around ten people were injured on March 1, when a blast took place at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Café Brookfield outlet injuring staff and customers at the cafe. Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the blast probe to National Investigation Agency on March 4.

Meanwhile the café management will reopen the outlet on March 8.