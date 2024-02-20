New Campaign in Gudivada as Candidate of YSRC, Kodali Nani Refutes it

Vijayawada: Reports of YSRC Krishna district vice president Mandali Hanumantha Rao contesting from Gudivada in the upcoming assembly elections turned viral after erection of such banners there on Monday.

However, former minister and local YSR Congress MLA, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani, rejected this claim. He affirmed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would soon announce the name of the party candidate.Interestingly, on Monday night, Hanumantha Rao himself denied his involvement in the erection of flex banners.Notably, this was for the first time that a candidate has shown interest from ruling YSRC in contesting from Gudivada, even though four-time MLA Nani is in the forefront to contest the polls there for the fifth time.The sources said Mandala Hanumantha Rao was a close associate of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s family.Hanumantha Rao, while speaking to the media at Dokiparru in Gudlavalleru mandal, made it clear that he has no differences with Kodali Nani and that he does not know who erected flex banners in his name.The rumours (about him contesting in Gudivada on a YSRC ticket) are baseless,” he asserted.He claimed that he was an ardent follower of YSR and his family and would remain loyal. “I have no desire to be MLA or to hold any other post.”Hanumatha Rao added that he was busy in his business and would not go against Kodali Nani.Addressing the media, Kodali Nani announced that he will be contesting from Gudivada. Meanwhile, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan will contest from his constituency.Nani accused the opposition TD of spreading fake news that there are no seats for him and Vamsi.Speaking to the media in Gudivada, Krishna district, Nani alleged that former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, as well as certain media outlets, spread false information. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will announce 105 assembly tickets, while the remaining candidates have already been announced, he said.MLA Nani condemned the spread of word that the YSRC is changing the Gudivada candidate. One of the leaders who was interested in contesting the Assembly elections had erected the flexes and later deleted them, he claimed.According to Nani, Chandrababu Naidu lacked the courage to finalise the TD candidate against him in Gudivada. “My party leadership would announce its nominees for the Assembly elections, not the opposition party and other media outlets,” he stressed.