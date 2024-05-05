Hanamkonda: In a distressing incident, a new-born girl child was found abandoned on roadside and was partly buried under a pile of sand in Damera mandal here on Saturday.

Going into details, some local women, who were working on the extension of National Highway, noticed the baby's legs underneath the sand and informed the police.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the girl child to NSR Hospital for initial treatment and later shifted her to Warangal MGM hospital.

The child's health is stable, said the doctors.

The Damera police have registered a case and are investigating.