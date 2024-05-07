New beneficiaries will be added for six guarantees: Ranjith Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress Chevella candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy said that people in the constituency who could not receive the benefits of Six Guarantees extended by the Congress state government so far for various reasons would be added in the list of beneficiaries after election code ends in June.





Ranjith Reddy on Monday was speaking during a hectic campaign in the constituency. He said it had come to his notice during campaigning that a few households in some pockets of the constituency did not get the Six Guarantees benefits. When he enquired with officials it came light that due to election code for Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC constituency election in February/March, they were halted.

He said few areas of Mahabubnagar local bodies MLC constituency fell under the limits of the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency due to which the two guarantees launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in February and March —gas cylinders for `500 and free power up to 200 units 3 could not be implemented in these areas.



Ranjith Reddy appealed to people in these areas not to panic as they will be covered soon after election code ends in June. He said surveys were already carried out to identify genuine beneficiaries.

