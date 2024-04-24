New Delhi: The Strategic Forces Command on Tuesday conducted a successful launch of new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile. “A successful launch of the new variant of a medium-range ballistic missile was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command on April 23. The user launch has proven the operational capability of the Command and validated new technologies,” it said in a brief statement.

It is learnt that the missile is not from the 'Agni' family of weapons systems.