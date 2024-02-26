Hyderabad: The 1.78-km-long second level flyover at Bairamalguda junction is ready for inauguration.Built under the SRDP, the uni-directional two-lane flyover will ensure free flow of traffic from Karmanghat and towards Chinthalkunta and BN Reddy Nagar. On the Karmanghat stretch, the flyover splits into two ramps, one going towards Chintalkunta and another towards BN Reddy Nagar.

At the Bairamalguda junction the projected peak hour passenger car unit (PCU) in 2034 is 18,653. In 2015 the PCU without Metro Rail was 11,875 which fell to 7,481 with Metro Rail.

The flyover will be useful for motorists from Santoshnagar towards the Vijayawada Highway via Karmanghat. In addition to this, the commuters going towards Uppal via LB Nagar will also be benefited.