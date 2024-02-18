New Attractions at Warangal Zoo from April 1

Warangal: Nature lovers and the people of Warangal will be able to see new additions to the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal from April 1. The zoo will display tiger, bison, hog deer and barking deer, said principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) and wildlife warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien.

Accompanied by CCF of the Bhadradri Circle Bheema Naik and Warangal district forest officer Bhukya Lavanya, wildlife warden Pargaien inspected the zoo park and reviewed various activities there during his visit to Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

After inaugurating a new enclosure of birds and a new battery vehicle in the zoo, Pargaien said that as per the directions issued by the minister for forests Konda Surekha, necessary steps were being taken by opting for various ways for exploring financial assistance like corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding to make the zoo more attractive.

Later, Pargaien inspected the camping sites at Pulimadugu of Gudur division and inaugurated Green Hill Camping site in interior forest of Gangaram range and asked Gudur FRO Chandrasekhar and Mahabubabad FDO Krishnamachary to prepare comprehensive plans for the development of Pakhal sanctuary for 2024-25 for which government has recently created a separate heads of accounts and assured to provide required financial assistance for the purpose.

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing ‘Catch the Trap’ drive and directed officials to continue the drive to prevent wildlife poaching and hunting.