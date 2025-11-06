New Army Base in WB, Military Station in Assam for Bangladesh Border

Kolkata: With an eye on the current political turbulence in Bangladesh, the Indian Army has operationalised a new military base in North Dinajpur of West Bengal in a “minimal timeframe”. It is also raising a new military station in Dhubri of Assam to strengthen its line of defence along the borders with the neighbouring country.

On Thursday, Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General R C Tiwari visited the base at Chopra in North Dinajpur, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The Eastern Command posted on X-handle, “Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, visited the troops of #BrahmastraCorps deployed at #ChopraDefenceLand. He interacted with the troops & complimented their unwavering zeal, professionalism and tireless efforts in establishing and operationalising the base in a minimal timeframe. He urged them to maintain the highest standards of #OperationalPreparedness and to remain proactive in meeting evolving security challenges.”

It added, “#ArmyCdrEC also interacted with Shri Hamidul Rahaman, MLA, #Chopra Constituency and other civil dignitaries, reaffirming the importance of military-civil cooperation in fostering security and development in the region.”

Lt Gen Tiwari also visited 4 (Gajraj) Corps in the border areas of Assam and laid the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan Military Station at Bamunigaon in Dhubri. The Eastern Command said, “Named after the legendary Ahom Commander, Lachit Borphukan, the new military station embodies the indomitable spirit of courage, leadership, and resilience that defines the heritage of a resurgent Assam.”

It added, “The establishment of this station marks a significant step in further strengthening the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army in the region.” During the visit, the Eastern Army Commander also “reviewed the operational readiness and internal security situation in the bordering areas, along with the progress of ongoing infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the formation.”