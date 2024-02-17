New ₹32 Lakh Chariot for Sri Satyanarayana Murthy Devasthanam

Kakinada: A new chariot has been built for Sri Satyanarayana Murthy Devasthanam in Annavaram of Kakinada district at a cost of ₹32 lakh.

After performing of traditional pooja, the chariot reached Ratnagiri hill.

The chariot used so far has become old. From now on, the new chariot will be used to take out the Utsava idols of the God and the Goddess on auspicious occasions.