Netizens spar over Mahua Moitra's source of energy

Hyderabad: All India Trinamool Congress leader and expelled MP Mahua Moitra's answer to a question asked by a reporter has become the talk of the town as netizens go berserk.

What is your source of energy? a reporter asked Mahua, replying to the question she said, eggs. Some of the audience who watched the video misheard it as 'sex' that led to an unending debate on social media.

She Says 'Eggs', RW trolls hears it as 'Sex'. 😏 pic.twitter.com/nIpxVfb0wZ





Alt news co-founder and fact checker Mohammed Zubair clarified that it was eggs and not sex as misheard by some audience and also claimed that few of the trolls were deleting their tweets after the clarification.

The TMC leader is campaigning in West Bengal's Raghunathpur and Shyamnagar panchayats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.