Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Citing Security Concerns

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly cancelled a planned visit to India in December due to security fears following the recent Delhi terror attack near the Red Fort, and will seek to travel sometime in the new year, Israeli media reports said. India had not announced the planned visit officially.

According to reports, this is the third time this year that Netanyahu has shelved plans to visit India. Following the bomb blast by a suicide bomber in a car near the Red Fort earlier this month on November 10 that killed several people, the Israeli Prime Minister had conveyed his deep condolences to India.

It may be noted that external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had held talks with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in the Capital early this month in what was seen as a preparatory one before the Israeli Prime Minister’s visit but that had happened about a week prior to the terror attack in Delhi. The Israeli minister had also briefed the EAM on the latest situation in the middle-east and the Gaza peace plan which is already facing difficulties and uncertainty on the ground.

Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended birthday wishes to his Israeli counterpart and had also thanked him for his Diwali greetings, while “reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two nations”. PM Modi had then said in a post on social media platform X, “Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come”.

Netanyahu too had earlier stated "Wishing my friend @narendramodi & the people of India a very Happy #Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace & prosperity to your great nation. Israel & India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future".

PM Modi had last month also called up his Israeli counterpart to congratulate him on the Gaza peace plan. “Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under (US) President (Donald) Trump’s Gaza peace plan. We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world,” PM Modi had posted on X last month.