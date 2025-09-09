 Top
Oli Quits as Nepal PM Amid Violent Protests

9 Sept 2025 2:31 PM IST

Oli quit hours after protesters stormed his office and set fire to his residence over a controversial social media ban

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following massive protests against his government’s social media ban that left 19 people dead; the ban was revoked after the violence.

Kathmandu: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government prortests rocking the country, officials said.Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans.

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. At least 19 people were killed during the violent protests on Monday against the government's ban on social media sites. Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night.
( Source : PTI )
