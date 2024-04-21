Nellore YSRC Gains Strength With Entry Of Ex-Jana Sena Leader: Vijayasai Reddy





The YSRC in Nellore district has grown stronger with the entry of former Jana Sena district president Manukranth Reddy, said the party's Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday. Manukranth had joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra.



Addressing the media along with Manukranth in Nellore, Vijayasai Reddy stated that Jana Sena and Telugu Desam (TD) parties had let down their local leaders and workers, resulting in them shifting to YSRC in disappointment. "YSRC is the only party that recognises the efforts of its workers and gives them due recognition. We can understand the pathetic situation of flag-bearers in TD and Jana Sena who are leaving as they have no hope of their alliance coming to power," he said.



Vijayasai Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, demanded TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu clarify his party's stand on the Uniform Civil Code issue within 24 hours, given their alliance with the BJP which aims to implement it. "BJP cannot unilaterally bring out any new legislation that will harm the interests of any section in this culturally diverse country. Since TD is allying with BJP, it has to spell out its stand," he stated.



The YSRC leader pointed out that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had already said any such law should only come after building consensus among parties. "In a diverse country like ours, consensus is needed. If Naidu fails to clarify, it would mean TD is against minority interests," Reddy warned. He also sought TD's Nellore candidates Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Ponguru Narayana to reveal their stance on the sensitive UCC issue to the local minorities.



