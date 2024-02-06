Nellore Streamlines Polling For Voter Convenience: 10 Stations Relocated, Transparency Assured

Tirupati: Nellore district administration prioritises voter convenience with relocation of 10 polling stations to ensure easier access. District collector M. Hari Narayanan announced the changes at a meeting with political party representatives on Monday.

Two stations in Atmakur, one each in Kovur and Nellore Rural, three in Sarvepalli, and two in Udayagiri will be shifted to nearby government buildings with proper facilities.

All relocations adhere to Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and have secured consent from political parties.

Weekly meetings with political parties ensure open communication and address concerns.

Parties urged to finalise polling agent appointments for smooth election conduct.

Efficient handling of voter list complaints, with focus on clearing pending Form 6, 7, and 8 applications through dedicated efforts of booth-level officers and staff.

Collector Narayanan emphasised proactive measures and continued collaboration with stakeholders.

The goal is to facilitate seamless and convenient participation for every voter in the upcoming elections.