Nellore MP denies plans to quit YSRC

Anantapur: Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday denied speculations in social media that he is planning to quit YSRC and join the Telugu Desam Party.

While dismissing reports that he had met TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Prabhakar Reddy made it clear that he will contest either from Nellore Rural assembly or Nellore Lok Sabha seat, as decided by YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.The Nellore MP further stated that he has tried to convince Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to be with YSRC.“Vemireddy told me he was hurt over several issues. Despite making serious efforts, I could not convince him. However, Magunta is willing to continue in the party and ready to contest as MP on the YSRC ticket,” Prabhakar said.Reacting to efforts being made by Anam Vijaykumar Reddy to contest from Nellore City or Rural constituency, the MP said he will soon meet the Chief Minister in this regard.