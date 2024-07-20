NEET-UG results: Over 240 at Rajkot centre get above 600 marks, one perfect 720

New Delhi: Over 240 NEET-UG candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test at a centre in Gujarat's Rajkot have scored more than 600 marks, with 11 of them getting 700 and above, and one a perfect 720. The figures are according to an analysis of the centre-wise results published on Saturday by the National Testing Agency, which is under the scanner for alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.



Among the candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG at the Rajkot-based School of Engineering, RK University, test centre, 12 scored 700 and above -- one got 720, two got 710, four got 705, one got 704, one got 701 and three scored 700.

More than 240 aspirants who took the exam at the centre scored more than 600 marks. Of them, the score of 148 candidates was above 650 but below 700.

Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana are among the states from where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested people, including students, parents and members of 'paper solver' gangs, in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper of the May 5 NEET-UG exam.

In Rajasthan's Sikar, more than 150 candidates from a centre have scored above 600 marks but below 700. The marks of 83 from another centre in Sikar was also above 600 but below 700.

Forty-five candidates of the Model School centre in Haryana' Rohtak scored more than 600 marks, while among those who took the NEET-UG in Lucknow's SDSN Mahavidyalaya centre, more than 45 scored above 600. The scores of these students at these centres was below the 700-mark.

Also, no NEET-UG candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar that was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Only 13 candidates of the centre managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre-wise results.

The results of the May 5 exam, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this centre-wise format following an order of the top court.

The court is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the test on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The top court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of aspirants. It had said it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

The court will resume hearing the arguments in the matter on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.