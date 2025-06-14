NEET-UG 2025 Results Declared, Over 12.36 Lakh Qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results for the NEET-UG 2025 medical entrance examination, with Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar emerging as the all-India topper. Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya secured the second rank.

Among female candidates, Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal stood out by bagging the fifth rank overall, making her the highest-ranked female candidate this year, according to the NTA.

A total of over 12.36 lakh candidates qualified for the exam, which is the gateway for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses across India.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of qualifying candidates, followed by Maharashtra, reflecting the continued dominance of these states in producing top-performing aspirants.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted earlier this year, saw participation from lakhs of candidates across the country.