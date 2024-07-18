NEET row: SC directs NTA to upload centre wise results on site after masking identities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to upload City and Centre wise results of all students who wrote National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses on their website after masking their identities.

A three judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the NTA to publish centre-wise mark sheets after petitioners complained they were not able to access City/centre wise results on the website.

The Supreme Court had given NTA time till July 20 to declare centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024. The bench passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024.

Meanwhile, the apex court adjourned the hearing of pleas related to NEET-UG 2024 controversy to July 22.