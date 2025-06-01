NEERI Unveils Global Green Network, Sweden-Backed Centre

The CSIR–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), headquartered in Nagpur, is emerging as a major player in global environmental cooperation by launching two significant initiatives aimed at sustainability in the Global South.

NEERI is spearheading the formation of a Global South Network for Sustainability, bringing together countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. The network aims to address region-specific environmental issues such as air and water pollution, which often receive less attention in Western-led environmental frameworks.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, NEERI Director Dr S. Venkata Mohan said, “The Global South faces unique ecological challenges. This network will amplify our collective voice and help us co-design sustainable, context-driven solutions.”

The proposed network will operate through a charter of cooperation and yearly collaborative activities, focusing on innovation, knowledge exchange, and policy input. Dr Mohan emphasized India’s central role in leading this initiative, given its population size and growing influence in global climate diplomacy.

NEERI already serves as a Regional Centre for the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). These chemicals, often invisible but toxic, accumulate in living tissue and pose long-term health risks. NEERI is developing advanced techniques to track and replace such compounds, including work on particulate organic carbon (POC).

In another key development, NEERI is set to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on its Nagpur campus, in partnership with Sweden’s IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. The CoE will focus on wastewater treatment, sludge management, and energy recovery, aligning with circular economy goals and providing solutions relevant to developing countries.

The collaboration is the outcome of a pre-feasibility study funded by Sweden’s innovation agency Vinnova, and conducted by Rupali Deshmukh (Karangale)—a Nagpur-born researcher and Director of IVL India. She is also the Country Manager for Indo-Swedish cooperation.

“This Centre will not only serve India but will also act as a model for climate-forward urban planning across the Global South,” Dr Mohan said. As climate challenges grow increasingly complex, NEERI’s proactive steps in green diplomacy mark a shift toward inclusive and decentralized global environmental leadership.

