Need to filter out those Congress leaders who work for BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was a need to filter out workers and leaders from his party who were working for the BJP.

Addressing party workers on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Gandhi said people of the state will not vote for his party till it fulfils its responsibilities.

People of Gujarat were screaming for a new vision because the vision they were shown in more than three decades of the BJP rule had failed, he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the state can't see the way ahead, and the Congress is unable to show it the way.

"There are two types of people in the Gujarat Congress leadership, and workers. Those who are honest with people, fight for them, respect them and have the ideology of the Congress in their heart. And the others who are cut off from the people sit far away, do not respect them, and half of whom are with the BJP," he said. PTI KA PD