NE Media Forum Calls for Entries for Kalyan Barooah Memorial Awards

New Delhi: The North East Media Forum, an organisation working for journalists belonging to the region, and My Home India, a social outfit, have jointly invited entries for the 3rd Kalyan Barooah memorial awards for journalism.

The awards will be conferred at a ceremony on December 11, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Barooah, a distinguished journalist who worked in the national capital for about three decades, reporting for Guwahati-based The Assam Tribune.

Journalists from the northeastern region working anywhere in India (within and outside the region) and scribes from any part of the country covering the region (regular and freelance) can apply in five categories, according to a press release issued by the North East Media Forum.

Any individual can submit the nomination for any journalist fulfilling these criteria.

The five categories are -- print media, digital media, electronic media, still photographer, and videographer.

There is no age restriction for sending entries, and the applicants must attach scanned copies of their byline stories or certified video clips along with their applications (minimum three, maximum five).

Each scanned copy or video clip must clearly mention the name of the publication/channel, date of publication/telecast, and language.

Digital entries can be sent with active links of the published stories.

In case of entries in languages other than English, a gist of each item should be provided in English.

The applicants must submit their bio-data and ID card of their respective organisations, along with their detailed address, mobile phone number and email ID.

Applications must be submitted before the scheduled deadline of November 10, 2025, to northeastmediaforumofficial@gmail.com.

Barooah passed away during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. His immense contributions to bringing issues of Northeast into national focus is remembered by all.

At a memorial meeting organised by the North East Media Forum in association with the Press Club of India on May 1, 2022, Sunil Deodhar, the founder of My Home India, announced the initiation of awards for mediapersons from the northeastern region in the memory of late Barooah.

The first and second editions of the awards ceremony were held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi in 2023 and 2024, respectively.