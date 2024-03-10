NDSA Team Meets Irrigation Officials

Hyderabad: The team of experts from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Saturday held a series of meetings with engineers and officials from the irrigation department, including those from the Central Designs Organisation, receiving briefings and questioning them on various aspects of the construction and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

The team, led by former Central Water Commission chairman J. Chandrashekar Iyer, over the past three days visited the three barrages to conduct detailed inspections and returned to Hyderabad for the meetings on Saturday.

Though representatives of the companies that built the barrages — L&T, Afcons, and Navayuga — were expected to meet with the team members, it is learnt that since the team met with irrigation officials one after the other, and the discussions were detailed, not everyone could be met with or questioned.

It is learnt that the NDSA team will meet with the rest of those associated with construction of the three barrages in Delhi in the days to come even as its members will pursue all documents related to the barrages. The NDSA team is also expected to meet with officials who are now retired but were in the department during the planning, designing and construction phases of the barrages.