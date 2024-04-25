NDSA Medigadda Report Soon, Repairs Based on Recommendations: Uttam

Hyderabad: Repairs to Medigadda barrage, along with those for Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project might get underway soon, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

He said the irrigation department expected to receive an interim report in four or five days from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the government would initiation based on what its recommendation. “We hope we can do something before the monsoon to repair the Medigadda barrage. Anything that needs to be done, will depend on what the NDSA says,” he told reporters.

He was speaking with reporters after meeting Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose heading the judicial probe into irregularities in designing, planning, and construction of the Kaleshwaram scheme.