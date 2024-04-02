NDA Will Win 400 Plus LS Seats, Including Kendrapara, Claims BJP Candidate And National VP Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President and Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will win over 400 seats in 2024 elections.

Panda, while kickstarting his poll campaign by seeking blessings of Lord Baldevjew in Kendrapara and holding a massive road show in Kendrapara, said that BJP-led NDA will cross the mark of 400 Lok Sabha seats, including Kendrapara, because of the rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the good governance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“I have come to seek blessings of Baldevjew. There is excitement among people and they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to power at the Centre for the third time. This time the BJP-led NDA will surpass its previous record,” said Panda.

PM Narendra Modi’s roadmap is to make Vikshit Bharat and he has been able to lift 25 crore people above the poverty line in the country, said the BJP VP.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, India has emerged as one of the economic superpowers in the world. It’s now the fifth largest economy in the world. These days, India has been extending all sorts of help and cooperation to other countries instead of taking their help during crises. In the next five years, the development will be speeded up. The people in the country are filled with enthusiasm as Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya after 500 years,” said Panda.

He also underscored some other achievements of the NDA government like abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu & Kashmir and passing of Triple Talaq Bill.

Panda will lock horns with Biju Janata Dal’s candidate Anshuman Mohanty. The Congress has not yet announced its candidate for the seat.