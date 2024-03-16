NDA will Break Previous Records: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised his development agenda while leaving out contentious issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his first election rally in Kerala after the declaration of NDA candidates.

On the eve of the Parliament poll dates announcement, Modi on Friday asserted that the “lotus is going to bloom” in the southern state, and the BJP-led NDA would secure power at the Centre by surpassing previous records in the upcoming polls.He urged Kerala voters to convert their “substantial support” into votes so that the BJP wins seats in the double digits in the state.“We are going to witness a grand festival of democracy soon. I have a firm belief that this time Kerala’s love for the BJP will translate into a huge support. I have a firm belief that this time all previous records will be broken. I have a firm belief that this time our Kerala will break the vicious cycle of LDF and UDF.“I have a firm belief that this time Kerala will immensely support the BJP. Modi promises you that he will leave no stone unturned to develop Kerala,” Modi said, referring to himself in the third person, while addressing a huge meeting of the BJP-led NDA in this south Kerala town.Modi said Kerala will get justice only if people are freed from the vicious and unholy tie-up of the LDF and UDF.“They oppose each other in Kerala but exchange hugs in Delhi, trade charges here and align in Delhi. They have cheated people for a long time. Now the people of Kerala especially women and youth have understood their devious games,” he said.“We brought back, through Iraq, our sister nurses who were stranded in the middle of a war. We freed our Christian priests who were in trouble and brought them back safely,” Modi said.He was referring to the rescue of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Catholic priest from Kerala who was abducted in war-torn Yemen in 2016 and rescued from ISIS captivity after 18 months during a deadly attack on a care home in the port city of Aden.Modi said both the Congress and the Left have destroyed states because of their political games. “Wherever they got ousted from power once, they have never returned. People of those states never allow them to come back. The Congress won the last elections in Tamil Nadu in 1962, for four decades they have been out of power in Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat and Bihar. In many states, the Congress does not even have a single MP,” he said