NDA to Form Governments at Centre and in AP, Claims Naidu

BOPPUDI (Chilakaluripet): Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the three-party alliance in AP would develop the state and work for the people. "Our Jandas (flags) may be different, but our agenda is common, which is welfare of the people,” he said.

Addressing an election campaign meeting, Praja Galam, at Boppudi in Palnadu district on Sunday, Naidu asserted, “There is no doubt that the NDA is forming the governments both at the Centre and in AP.”Welcoming PM Modi to the state on behalf of the five crore people of AP, Naidu said, “This meeting is a platform to reconstruct the state, which will realise the dreams of the people and work for their welfare.”Maintaining that the TD, the Jana Sena and the BJP have joined hands to take the people's aims forward, he told the people that “the verdict they are going to give in these elections will decide the future of AP.”Seeking the blessings of the voters for the NDA, Naidu said, “Modi is not an individual but a force, who is transforming India into a power that commands the whole world. Modi is a leader whose services are praised by almost all the countries. The schemes like Awas Yojana, Ujwal Yojana and Kisan Samman have given a totally new definition for welfare.”Regretting that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy “looted all the natural resources and turned AP into a ganja hub, Naidu said, “Now, the condition of AP is so poor that there are no roads in many areas. Industrialists have been chased out and unemployment is very high in the state. The people have lost their mental peace.”Jagan has polluted politics by filing false cases against several leaders, he said and felt that the state was now in a bad condition. “Jagan's own sisters are asking the people not to vote for him. One can easily imagine the sad condition of AP,” he said.“Even the administration of Jagan is also not good as almost all the government buildings have been mortgaged to raise funds,” Chandrababu said and urged the people to come forward and support the NDA, “which only can save AP.”Naidu appealed to the people to ensure that the alliance won all the 25 seats in AP.Thanking Pawan Kalyan for his support, Naidu said Pawan always yearned for the people's progress. “Modi wants to build a poverty-free nation. Let us join hands with him in this endeavour,” he said.