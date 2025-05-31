NDA, Opposition Bihar Alliances in Trouble

New Delhi: In the poll-bound state of Bihar, both the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan coalitions are gripped with problems. While in the NDA camp, the seat-sharing formula between the allies is currently proving to be a point of contention, the Mahagathbandhan camp is witnessing one-upmanship to claim the credit for the "Mandal 2:0 (caste census)".

In NDA, sources said, the JD(U) is insisting that both the senior allies — the JD(U) and the BJP — contest on 100 seats each and the remaining 43 seats be allocated to the smaller parties. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP is demanding distribution of seats on the basis of the Lok Sabha performance.

The LJP had won five seats in the last Lok Sabha polls, with BJP and JDU winning 12 each. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has already declared that his party will contest not less than 35-40 seats.

The NDA camp is also facing questions on JD(U) leader and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s health issues and speculation on his son’s entry into politics.

The BJP strategists, it is learnt, have asked its leaders not to react on the seat-sharing issue. The saffron party leadership is trying hard to project the NDA as a “united team”, which will enter the electoral arena under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar’s leadership.

In the Opposition camp, both the Congress and the RJD are praising their respective leaders — Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav — as the reason behind the Centre's decision on caste census. The Opposition parties have long been demanding a caste census.

The allies are yet to formally initiate the seat-sharing talks. Also, the Congress, according to sources, is averse to suggestions from the RJD to project former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as the coalition's chief ministerial face. The RJD's first family is also currently witnessing issues related to Tej Pratap Yadav.

Sources said there is also a feeling within the RJD that ally Congress is hard selling its anti-Waqf Act stand and the caste census issue to dent its vote bank. The RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the last Assembly polls with 75 seats and Yadav-Muslims are considered its core vote bank.