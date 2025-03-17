NDA govt led by Nitish Kumar will return in Bihar, says BJP MP

New Delhi: Bihar is flourishing and an NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will return this year, a BJP MP from the state said in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Participating in the debate on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26, BJP MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal said he was wondering how many works he should talk about as there had been all-round development of the Railways in Bihar.

"'Bihar mein bahar hai aur 2025 mein phir se Nitish Kumar ke nretitva mein NDA sarkar hai (Bihar is flourishing and an NDA government will return under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in 2025)'," Sigriwal said.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar is seeking to stave off a challenge from the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and return to power.

Sigriwal, the MP from Bihar's Maharajganj, said many provisions had been made in the 2025-26 Union budget to increase connectivity and security in the Railways.

The work of making facilities and stations better than airports has been done by the rail ministry, he said.

The Railways has done the work of connecting Bihar's north and south, he added.

Sigriwal said 1,832 kilometres of new rail line, equal to the entire rail network of a country such as Malaysia, had been laid in Bihar since 2014.

"We are committed to people's welfare and don't work for a show like others. Narendra Modi has the power to get people's work done and ensure facilities for them," the BJP MP asserted.