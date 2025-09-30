NDA Freed India From Scams: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP-NDA governments have established a "new model of good governance" in the country and exhorted party workers to ensure the benefits of the next-generation GST reforms reach every citizen. He said that a family will now save nearly Rs 20,000 on its annual household expenditure of Rs 1 lakh compared to the UPA period.

Speaking at the inauguration of Delhi BJP headquarters, the Prime Minister emphasised that the party is in government not for satta (power), but for seva (service), adding that BJP offices are symbols of this spirit.

“Our governments have focused on delivery and on increasing the savings of common people,” Mr Modi said.

"The BJP-NDA governments have given a new model of 'sushasan' in the country. We are moving forward with the mantra of 'vikas bhi, virasat bhi'. We prioritised the security of the country and the people, we freed the country from scams to give confidence for a decisive fight against corruption," the Prime Minister said.

After a wait of 45 years, the Delhi BJP got its permanent address on DDU Marg on Monday with the unveiling of a five-storeyed, state-of-the-art building with a touch of south Indian architecture. Mr Modi inaugurated the building at a function attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, several Union ministers, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, senior functionaries and leaders.

Leaders of the party said the Delhi BJP office will start shifting from its current location at Pandit Pant Marg to the new building around Diwali. The Delhi BJP currently operates from its headquarters at a bungalow near Gurudwara Rakabganj on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens' Delhi.

Taking a swipe at the Congress-led UPA government, Mr Modi said that in 2014, income tax was levied on earnings above Rs 2 lakh. “Today, income up to Rs 12 lakh is exempt from tax,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of GST, he said that prior to 2014, a common household spending Rs 1 lakh annually on daily needs paid around Rs 25,000 in indirect taxes. “After the introduction of GST and subsequent reforms, that tax burden has come down to Rs 5,000–6,000,” he said, estimating annual savings of Rs 20,000 per household.

“When income tax and GST savings are combined, citizens are saving around `2.5 lakh crore every year,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi asked party workers to ensure that the benefits of next-generation GST reforms reach people, especially in Opposition-ruled states, asserting that the decision, along with the rise in income-tax exemption, will save citizens Rs 2.5 lakh crore every year.

He accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of indulging in “loot” by hiking the levy on cement soon after GST relief brought its price down, as he hit back at the Opposition for the criticism of his dispensation.

These “bayan bahadur” (those big on making rhetorical statements) are experts in peddling lies every day, he said.

Likening the national capital as “mini India”, Mr Modi asked Delhi BJP workers to celebrate every festival observed in different parts of India.

Pitching for promoting “swadeshi” goods, the Prime Minister also called on BJP workers to promote indigenous goods. “Every shop should proudly display a board that says, ‘Garv se kaho ye swadeshi hai (say with pride, this is swadeshi)’,” he said. “The less we depend on foreign products, the better it will be for the nation.”

Tracing the BJP’s historical roots in Delhi, Mr Modi said the party’s connection with the city was forged through both emotion and trust. “The BJP has worked for Delhi since the days of the Jana Sangh,” he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has completed 45 years since its establishment. Atal ji, Advani ji, Nanaji Deshmukh, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji... It is with the blessings and hard work of such numerous personalities that this party has progressed forward," he said.

"But the seed from which the BJP has today become such a large banyan tree was planted in October 1951."

“At that time, under the leadership of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji, the Jana Sangh was established. And in that same era, the Delhi Jana Sangh also got its first president in the form of Vaidya Gurudutt Ji," he said.

Pointing out that during the Emergency Jan Sangh leaders stood with the people of Delhi and resisted the oppression of power, the Prime Minister said, “Even during the 1984 Sikh riots that struck at Delhi’s soul and humanity, Delhi BJP workers did everything possible to protect our Sikh brothers and sisters. The bond between Delhi and the BJP is one of emotion and trust.”

Mr Modi mentioned that this is a moment filled with new dreams and new resolutions and he extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the workers of the Delhi BJP.

"The BJP is in government not for 'satta' but 'seva' and its offices keep alive this sentiment," the Prime Minister said.