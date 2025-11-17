NDA Finalises Power Share Formula for Bihar Cabinet

New Delhi: Days after sweeping the Bihar Assembly polls, senior NDA leaders are working on a formula for the allocation of ministerial berths to each alliance partner. One allocation plan that proposes giving "one ministerial berth against six newly elected legislators" to each of the alliance partners in the new Cabinet has found backing and is under consideration.

The Bihar poll results were declared on Friday. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 89 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) with 85 seats. Union minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) secured 19 seats, followed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM with five wins and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagging four seats.

Sources in the ruling NDA alliance said that the next NDA government will be sworn in either on November 19 or 20. “The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where preparations are already underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and senior leaders of the alliance are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony,” said a top NDA leader.

As per the initial agreement between the alliance leaders, one ministerial berth will be given for every six MLAs. The HAM and the RLM will get one ministerial berth despite winning less than six seats,” a senior party leader said, adding, “Mr Paswan’s party will get three ministerial berths in the next NDA government in Bihar.”

Sources stated that apart from the chief ministerial post, the JD(U) will get around 14 ministerial berths and the BJP will get 15 or 16 ministerial berths.

There is buzz going on in Bihar’s political circle that Mr Paswan’s party is demanding a deputy chief minister post in the new Bihar cabinet.

“Consultations among alliance partners are also underway to decide portfolios,” a senior NDA leader said.

The ruling NDA has secured a massive majority in the Bihar Assembly by winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. The RJD-led opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ managed to win only 35 seats. The RJD has won 25 seats, while the Congress won six seats, the CPI(ML)-Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) and Indian Inclusive Party bagged one seat each. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won five seats, while the BSP got one seat.