NDA Charge Sheet Against YSRC Government Full of Untruths

The leaders including former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former chairperson of AP Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma and YSRC Grievance Cell president Narayana Murthy were addressing a press meet at the YSRC Central party office.

Kishore Babu said the alliance leaders were trying to create confusion among the people as they were unable to digest the fact that “Jagan is going to win the election again.”

He said that the cover page was titled Raktacharitra (blood history) but the real Raktacharitra was made by the Telugu Desam in Karamchendu and Neerukondas through the Dalits massacre. The Dalits never forgot that massacre and people can't forget the brutal murder of Vangaveeti Ranga in Vijayawada.

YSRC Grievance Cell president Narayana Murthy said they will not tolerate Chandrababu's motivated propaganda along with green media, alleging that no good was done to BCs in the YSRC government. “The development of BCs is visible as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is treating BCs as Backbone Classes.”

He said Naidu wanted BCs to be stuck in caste professions but Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy introduced fee reimbursement and made BCs as engineers and doctors. “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy took another 10 steps forward and brought BCs into development in all ways.” Murthy stated that Jagan Mohan Reddy instilled self-respect in them by “giving the slogan that BC is not a backward class but a backbone class.”

Former chairperson of the Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma said that BJP, TD and Jana Sena, who did not dare to contest the elections as a single party, “are hurrying to come up with a charge sheet with fake allegations.”

She recalled that Chandrababu was caught red-handed in the Skill, Inner Ring Road, FiberNet IMG Bharat and Vote for Note scams. “What is the use of the chargesheet on Jagan Mohan Reddy who did not give a chance for corruption and scandal in the YSRC government,” she asked